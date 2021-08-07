Nerene Harrison — a firm believer in education, God and tourism

NERENE Harrison firmly believes tourism is her future and the future for many Jamaicans. As a result, she is very passionate about the industry, its success and, especially now, does whatever it takes to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are observed.

Harrison is an advocate for the many benefits of tourism as it plays an important role in Jamaica and provides linkages for many other industries.

“Everything is linked up — transportation from airport to the hotels and for sightseeing, work for lots of hotel workers in various departments, agriculture to get food, entertainment, attraction tours, utility providers, to name a few,” said Harrison, adding, “To me, the tourism dollar is like a pie, with so many people getting a taste.”

She is a strong believer that, through education, one can achieve their goals, whether it be to get the promotion you have been working for or the job you always wanted.

“Many times we get an opportunity but take it for granted and never maximise its full potential. I implore all tourism workers to look around and try to learn as much as you can, by cross-training, volunteering after hours, as well as making yourself more marketable on the academic platform. The industry is poised for growth, so we have to get ourselves ready for growth as well,” she said.

Harrison joined Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in 2015 as a server and was soon after promoted to hostess, then to her current position as restaurant supervisor.

The 39-year-old team leader uses her position to encourage her team to seize the many learning opportunities offered by the Sandals Corporate University (SCU), and for them to aim to further their studies as the company is expanding with many opportunities on the horizon.

A stickler for education, she is always on a mission to learn more. Recently, General Manager Kevin Clarke lauded her among her peers and recognised her for her stunning accomplishment in completing 46 SCU courses in under five months. Most of the courses were undertaken on her own time and were not a job requirement. Some of the courses she undertook include Women in Leadership, Goal Setting and Getting Things Done, Handling a Difficult Customer, and Team Building for Managers.

“These courses have helped me tremendously in my day-to-day job, but also [with] very important life lessons for my own person life and development. I am tremendously thankful for these opportunities to learn, that are at no financial cost to me. The SCU makes these free to all team members should they choose to partake of them. I am convinced that education will never decay. It is up to the individuals to use it wisely, with humility and honestly, to work hard and trust in God to find happiness. We never stop learning, as simple as it sounds,” she added.

One of the courses she completed through the SCU, and which she said stands out most, is Diversity and Inclusion Training.

“This is an amazing course and should be a must for all tourism worker. It teaches us to better work and serve those with differing abilities, backgrounds, nationality, gender, culture, et cetera. It promotes concrete ways to participate in respectful and positive interaction in the workplace while reducing discrimination and prejudice,” she said.

The restaurant supervisor's quest for academic advancement did not stop there, however, as during the closure of the hotel sector when she was out of work, and even with the challenges being faced without having a full income, she found the resources for external studies and undertook two four-month online courses. Therefore, Harrison now also holds certificates in restaurant management and hotel management.

When asked who motivates her, she said while she was happy to spend quality time with her daughter, mother and sisters during the closure of the resort, she was happy to be back working with her mentor, Restaurant Manager Percival Henry.

“He has taught me lifelong teachings; his passion for the industry and experience is unmatched. He worked his way from stewarding all the way up and excel at all levels,” Harrison said.

Meanwhile, Henry described the restaurant supervisor as a “loyal and trustworthy team member who uses her job knowledge positively and ensures her team takes pride in what they do. She is the epitome of professionalism with an eagerness to learn and work smarter. She will definitely go places as she has the right attitude and aptitude to continue making a mark in the tourism industry.”

Harrison is also a firm believer in God and a new member of the Steertown New Testament Church of God. She believes all things are possible through Jesus Christ.