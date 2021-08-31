Nesta Carter officially retires from track and field

Nesta Carter officially retires from track and fieldTuesday, August 31, 2021
|
Jamaican Olympic gold medalist and the eighth fastest man in history, Nesta Carter has officially retired from track and field.
In a statement, 35-year-old Carter said he is no longer able to give of his best.
“From my humble beginnings as an 18-year-old running the 100 m in 10.56 at track meets in Jamaica to the pinnacle of athletic performance in 2012, where I ran the first leg on the Jamaica n 4 X`100 relay team at the London Olympics, winning Gold and setting the still-standing world record of 36.84, I have always given my best,” the statement read.
“I am no longer able to give of my best as an athlete to the sport that I know and love. As a result, and for other reasons, I am announcing my retirement from track and field as an athlete.”
Carter also revealed that his decision was influenced by an unnamed medical condition, which he said has prevented him from training and competing since March of this year. He also shared that medication prescribed by his doctor to treat his condition breaches anti-doping rules.
Faced with the choice to choose between his health and career, he choose his health.
Carter, who hails from Banana Ground, the birthplace of the fastest woman alive-Elaine Thompson, expressed his gratitude to all those who have played a part in developing his talent.
“I end my career with a personal best of 9.78 seconds over 100 m, which places me among the best to have competed.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy