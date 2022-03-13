Nestlé Jamaica donates ambulance to Jamaica Red Cross

Nestlé Jamaica presented a brand-new ambulance recently to the Jamaica Red Cross (JRC).

The funds were donated in 2020 to aid in the organisation's fight against COVID-19 and part of the proceeds were earmarked for the purchase of an ambulance.

The presentation was made at the Jamaica Red Cross headquarters in Central Village.

The funds donated by Nestlé Jamaica were primarily intended to support:

• livelihoods and basic needs – ensuring food security to vulnerable populations who have lost income due to quarantine or illness.

• health – communicating epidemic control at all levels, transport via ambulances and psychosocial support for the affected.

Country manager for Nestlé Jamaica Limited Daniel Caron outlined that Nestlé was no “stranger to investing in Jamaica” as evidenced by the company's various Creating Shared Value initiatives. “Nestlé Jamaica recognises that any and all support in the form of emergency services and caregivers within our health-care system is still needed.”

He continued, “The Jamaica Red Cross provides important health and wellness services to our communities. As we formally hand over a fully outfitted ambulance to the Jamaica Red Cross today, we demonstrate our support to the JRC's efforts and by extension to the health-care system.”

Vice-president of the JRC Susan Moore applauded the work of Nestlé for their kind gesture during the novel coronavirus pandemic. She outlined that the contribution will reinforce the care offered to those members of the society who are most in need.

The donation was a continuation of the support offered in 2020 when Nestlé Jamaica donated $13 million to the JRC to engage in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences, protect people, and give a helping hand in local communities.

Nestlé and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are long-standing partners. In 2020, the two organisations responded to the pandemic in a joint effort aimed at supporting caregivers and strengthening health-care systems. The programme benefited millions of people in communities across 50 countries in all parts of the world.