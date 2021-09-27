Nestlé Jamaica recognises Jamaica's health-care heroes

Nestlé Jamaica has launched the 'Nestlé Cares for our Health Care Heroes' initiative to show gratitude to Jamaica's health-care professionals who are on the front line in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation said in a statement yesterday that as one that focuses on nutrition, health and wellness, the initiative is of great importance as the company continues to play its part in ensuring that frontline workers have access to products and equipment that aid in their health and well-being while they continue to combat the pandemic.

According to Nestlé's Public Relations Manager Garfene Grandison, “Nestlé continues to recognise the hard work and sacrifice that the frontline workers have made as they risk their own lives to ensure the health and safety of our people. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been making donations more heavily but this time we ensured that we targeted every public hospital across the country to spread our love to as many frontline workers as we can.”

He continued, “It's a collective effort and Nestlé Jamaica wants to ensure that we play our part in showing our gratitude for their services over the years as their efforts have not gone unnoticed,” he stated.

The “Nestlé Cares for our Health Care Heroes” initiative is an islandwide initiative that rolled out last Friday with all Kingston and St Andrew public hospitals, the south coast on Saturday and then the north coast on Sunday, involved.

The initiative focuses on providing 1,500 health-care workers across all public hospitals in Jamaica with premium Nestlé products as well as back-to-school supplies to help assist their families with school preparations. The hospitals were also given personal protective equipment including hazmat suits, disposable gloves and disposable Bouffant caps to assist in the protection of the team as they carry out their daily duties.

During a visit to the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Friday, the company's CEO Camile Wallen-Panton was elated with the donation. According to her, “The Bustamante Hospital for Children is very grateful for Nestlé Jamaica's generosity in gifting our frontline staff with a variety of novelties distributed by the company. We are happy that corporate Jamaica is thinking about us and this gives us the courage to continue to serve.”

The “Nestlé Cares for our Health Care Heroes” initiative continued over the weekend and will be extended into the week of September 27, 2021 to ensure that all public hospitals and several health centres in the regions of the Southern Regional Health Authority, South East Regional Health Authority, North East Regional Health Authority, and the Western Regional Health Authority are given their care packages as a token to show that 'Nestlé Cares', the statement said.