Netflix ends free trials in US

Netflix ends free trials in USTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Netflix
will no longer offer a free trial to potential customers in the United States.
The streaming service has been phasing out the option since the start of the month and will replace it with alternatives to attract subscribers, including sharing educational content on YouTube for free.
Recently, Netflix launched a portal where a limited number of episodes from some of its top series could be viewed for free.
Netflix has more than 150 million subscribers and has chosen to take the step at a time when other services are using free trials to build their bases.
Apple TV Plus, which launched late last year, has announced it will extend its free trial by three months, ending in February 2021.
