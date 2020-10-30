Netflix increases US streaming prices

Netflix increases US streaming pricesFriday, October 30, 2020
|
Netflix is raising most of
its US prices by eight per cent to 13 per cent as its video streaming service
rides a wave of rising popularity spurred by government-imposed lockdowns that
corralled people at home during the fight against the pandemic.
The increases imposed Friday boost the cost of Netflix’s most popular US streaming plan by US$1 to US$14 per month while a premium plan that allows more people to watch the service on different screens simultaneously will now cost $2 more at $18 per month. Netflix’s basic US plan remains at $9 per month. It marks Netflix’s first price changes in the US since an increase rolled out early last year.
New US subscribers will be charged the higher prices immediately while the increases will affect existing customers in phases during the next few months. Netflix ended September with 73 million subscribers in US and Canada, with the overwhelming majority located in the US.
The move had been widely expected after Netflix raised its prices in Canada earlier this month and then ended free 30-month trials in the US.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy