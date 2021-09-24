Netflix launches free plan on Android, and yes, there’s a catch

Netflix launches free plan on Android, and yes, there’s a catchFriday, September 24, 2021
|
Streaming giant Netflix has launched a free plan for Android users in Kenya. That’s right, while the platform plans to expand this service to other countries, they are currently testing out this new “free tier” in Kenya only.
According to reports, this free plan gives users access to a fourth of the catalogue of paid plans. On the upside, the plan doesn’t require that you enter payment details. You simply need to create an account and confirm that you are 18 or older. This free tier also comes with personalized recommendations, support for multiple profiles, ad-free playback, and parental control.
Of course, there are some downsides as well. Apart from the smaller library, users can’t download content to their Android phones or cast to a TV.
Variety reported that Netflix is testing the plan in Kenya to see how well it converts users into paid subscribers. If the venture is successful, this free tier just may be coming to Jamaica sooner than you think.
