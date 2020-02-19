Never stop learning! Persons to benefit from remedial education

Never stop learning! Persons to benefit from remedial educationWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
A total of 378 Jamaicans
are to benefit from remedial education under phase three of the Citizen
Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) in the new financial year.
The undertaking forms part of the targets to be carried out under the CSJP, Phase Three, which aims to improve governance and behavioural changes focused on conflict resolution, social inclusion and safety, and increase ‘labour market attachment’ in targeted communities.
A sum of $235.2 million has been earmarked for the project in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
The project, which is slated to end in December 2020, is being implemented through the Ministry of National Security. It is funded by the Government; the Inter-American Development Bank; the Department for International Development, and Global Affairs Canada.
