New and sharper logo launched for The Edge 105 FM

FOR at least seven hours on Friday, starting from 6:00 am, commuters in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, were feted with non-stop entertainment, music and giveaways during the launch of a new logo for The Edge 105 FM.

The commuters, many of whom could not help but stop to enjoy the entertainment, also got the opportunity to meet and greet Ron Muschette, Alaine Laughton, Deon Mattis, Georgia Crawford-Williams and DJ Rich Rocc, star personalities of the radio station that is part of the Jamaica Observer Media Group.

Showing their support for the radio station, entertainers and musicians such as Teejay, Flourgon, Runkus, Blvk H3ro, Ikaya, among many others, put on a great show for the people.

Christopher Williams, a commuter who was grateful for the entertainment and getting to meet the radio station's personalities, did not hide his love for the work of Ron Muschette.

“Anyweh Ron go, we follow back a Ron. A morning time, especially when mi deh pon di work, we always a listen Ron. If I have a bad day, it suddenly becomes good. Him bring inspiration,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

Many others shared the same sentiment about Muschette.

“Ron is my guy,” one woman exclaimed.

Ronny Sutherland, general manager of S&B Communications which owns and operates The Edge 105 FM, told the Observer that the new logo was born from the thought that it needed refreshing to make it sharper. While the old logo was “quite nice”, according to Sutherland, it did not have the sharpness the team was looking for.

He also promised lovers of reggae music and education that The Edge is the radio station for them.

“We see a lot of despair out there and we see The Edge as a refuge. Come to The Edge and you will get a lot of inspiration through music and the many stories that we tell to provide hope. Seventy per cent of the people who go to radio, go for entertainment, and so we had to find a way to use entertainment to deliver the message of hope. The Edge provides edutainment,” he said.

“We didn't see in the market, as it existed in February 2020, radio giving support to indigenous reggae music. Yes, they played some reggae and dancehall, but the kind of help that reggae needed, we thought we could play a huge role in the resurgence of reggae music. Reggae is predominantly what we do. As a matter of fact, we play reggae music exclusively,” said Sutherland.

The Edge, which can be heard on frequencies 105.3 FM in Kingston and other parishes, and 105.1 FM in central Jamaica, began scheduled broadcasting on February 10, 2020.