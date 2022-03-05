New Bail Act for Parliament soon

A new Bail Act is to be brought to the Houses of Parliament shortly for consideration.

“A new bail law is far advanced and should be coming before the Parliament within another month or so,” Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte said.

She was speaking during Thursday's sitting of the Standing Finance Committee at Gordon House.

During his throne speech in February, Governor General Sir Patrick Allen said new provisions will be enacted in relation to the grant or denial of bail and related matters.

Malahoo Forte said one of the major deliveries from the new ministry, so far, is the Firearms Bill, which is now before a joint select committee for further deliberation.

The Firearms Bill introduces harsher penalties for offences connected to the illicit trade, manufacture, stockpiling, possession, and use of illegal guns.

The legislation is aimed at addressing the challenges being experienced in the country with respect to the proliferation of illegal firearms, and importantly, to increase the applicable penalties for breaches of provisions relating to prohibited weapons.