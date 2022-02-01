New boss at UDC

THE Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has appointed Robert Honeyghan as its new general manager.

Honeyghan, who took up duties on Monday, replaces Heather Pinnock who resigned from the post effective October 31, 2021, having served two years in office. The new UDC general manager is a seasoned management professional with a wealth of experience working in the public and private sectors.

He comes to the post with skills in government operations, public sector management, diplomacy, economic and social development as well as strategic planning and implementation. The multisector, local and international experience garnered by Honeyghan makes him a great fit to lead the UDC, the government's agency charged with making development happen sustainably for the country and its people.

Honeyghan has led advisory and enterprise teams with emphasis on business optimisation and reorganisation, strategic management and operational improvement. In his capacity as diaspora community relations officer and advisor to jamaica's Ambassador to the US, Honeyghan worked to implement policy objectives to connect the Diaspora with opportunities in Jamaica to increase economic and social development within key growth sectors.

He is the holder of a Juris Doctor degree from Washington College of Law. Honeyghan was employed to Deloitte and Touché LLP as a senior consultant with broad oversight for developing enterprise transformation programmes and finance performance management plans for entities in several industries.

More recently, he served the Jamaican Government as the senior advisor to Senator Aubyn Hill at the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and is currently the deputy chairman of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority.

Honeyghan led enterprise risk management transformation programmes for public sector government entities, managed enterprise-wide risks, created statistically validated approaches and probability-based impact estimates for billion-dollar portfolios, and provided recommendations to support financial and operational management.

Honeyghan, who also speaks on finance and business management at local and international conferences, has made contributions to government policies towards increased economic growth in key sectors such as business process outsourcing and special economic zones, and to bodies such as National Water Commission and the Jamaica International Financial Services Authority.

He has led initiatives with international corporations and multilateral entities.