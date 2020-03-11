New coach for SLNCA

New coach for SLNCAWednesday, March 11, 2020
|
Garey Mathurin is the new head of the St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA).
The announcement was made by SLNCA on March 4.
Mathurin, who currently is a coach at the Centre for Excellence at Gros Islet, is a former national cricketer who had represented the West Indies at the T20 level.
In taking up this appointment, Mathurin, says he hopes to improve the professionalism of the national team.
Mathurin noted that recent developments in the sport, particularly recently published fitness requirements for all cricketers, will be the basis on which he tailors his leadership.
According to Mathurin, this new development means that as the head of the organization, he will focus his coaching on improving general fitness levels.
Mathurin will be assisted in his duties by another individual with extensive regional and international experience, Donald “Dave” Albert.
Dave as he is more commonly known has an extensive background working with Pakistan and more recently the St Lucia Zouks.
According to SLNCA it is intent to make the best use of both Mathurin and Albert’s international experience, which the organization believes will help the players in their development.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy