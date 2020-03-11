New coach for SLNCA

Garey Mathurin is the new head of the St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA).

The announcement was made by SLNCA on March 4.

Mathurin, who currently is a coach at the Centre for Excellence at Gros Islet, is a former national cricketer who had represented the West Indies at the T20 level.

In taking up this appointment, Mathurin, says he hopes to improve the professionalism of the national team.

Mathurin noted that recent developments in the sport, particularly recently published fitness requirements for all cricketers, will be the basis on which he tailors his leadership.

According to Mathurin, this new development means that as the head of the organization, he will focus his coaching on improving general fitness levels.

Mathurin will be assisted in his duties by another individual with extensive regional and international experience, Donald “Dave” Albert.

Dave as he is more commonly known has an extensive background working with Pakistan and more recently the St Lucia Zouks.

According to SLNCA it is intent to make the best use of both Mathurin and Albert’s international experience, which the organization believes will help the players in their development.