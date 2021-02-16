New COVID-19 variant found in the UK

Another COVID-19 variant has been discovered in the UK. The strain, called B.1.525, has been spotted 33 times, but experts believe there could be many other cases out there.

And even more alarming is the fact that the current coronavirus vaccines could be less effective against this strain. It carries the E484K mutation found on both the South African and Brazilian variants.

The variant also has the Q677H mutation on its crucial spike protein, which also contributes to it being more resistant to vaccines. It also shares similarities with the Kent strain, which studies show is up to 70 per cent more infectious and deadlier.Â

The B.1.525 variant was first detected in Britain in mid-December.