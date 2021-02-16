New COVID-19 variant found in the UK

New COVID-19 variant found in the UKTuesday, February 16, 2021
|
Another COVID-19 variant has been discovered in the UK. The strain, called B.1.525, has been spotted 33 times, but experts believe there could be many other cases out there.
And even more alarming is the fact that the current coronavirus vaccines could be less effective against this strain. It carries the E484K mutation found on both the South African and Brazilian variants.
The variant also has the Q677H mutation on its crucial spike protein, which also contributes to it being more resistant to vaccines. It also shares similarities with the Kent strain, which studies show is up to 70 per cent more infectious and deadlier.Â
The B.1.525 variant was first detected in Britain in mid-December.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy