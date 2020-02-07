New details emerge in Trelawny father’s slaying

New details emerge in Trelawny father’s slayingFriday, February 07, 2020
|
A son, who is accused of killing his father, 59-year-old Glenroy Gordon, was denied bail on Thursday (Feb 6) when he appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court.
New details have since emerged in the case that is now being described as a “deadly domestic dispute.”
The dispute is reported to have started when 35-year-old Namardo Gordon confronted his father about allegations that he had made sexual advancements towards his common-law wife, 28-year-old Christina Cain.
The dispute escalated, and Namardo is alleged to have used a machete to chop his father several times.
The couple, Gordon and Cain, then reportedly enlisted the help of the younger Gordon’s uncle, Ralton Thomas and a woman to dispose of the body.
On Thursday , January 30, the father’s body was found in a canefield in a Toyota motorcar with chop wounds to the head.
Detectives have since charged Namardo’s common-law wife, 28-year-old Christina Cain, his uncle 40-year-old Ralston Thomas and his friend 37-year-old Andera Campbell.
Cain, Thomas and Campbell also appeared in court on Thursday; Cain was offered bail while the other two were remanded.
All four are scheduled to return to court on Friday, February 14.
