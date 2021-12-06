New Fortress awards $26.5m in tertiary scholarships

NEW Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation has awarded over $26.5 million in tertiary scholarships to support the academic journeys of 50 brilliant, young men and women who are studying at The University of the West Indies (UWI), University of Technology, Jamaica, and Caribbean Maritime University.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at The UWI, Mona, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams said; “I want to thank New Fortress Energy and commend them for this amazing initiative. Your involvement and corporate giving over the years have been consistent and impressive, and we want to acknowledge this and say thank you.

“Let me congratulate all our recipients on being awarded this very important scholarship to complete your degrees. I know it has not been easy, especially going through the pandemic over the past almost two years, but you stayed the course and your academic achievement is a demonstration of your resilience. I believe that education is the only sustainable way that we can take our people out of poverty in Jamaica and so I implore you all to keep up the good work. Finally, I know you will not forget where you're coming from and the help you received,” added Minister Williams.

The NFE Foundation scholarship programme, now in its fifth year, targets tertiary students who are completing their first degree in an engineering or STEM discipline who are from the most vulnerable socioeconomic backgrounds and are therefore in need of financial intervention to complete their degrees. The students are also required to have a GPA of 3.0 and above and should demonstrate strong leadership and community involvement. The scholarship is testament to New Fortress Energy's commitment to help grow Jamaica's knowledge-based economy,particularly in the area of STEM education.

Professor Dale Webber, pro-vice-chancellor and principal at UWI; Oneil Josephs, head of the School of Engineering at UTech; and Professor Evan Duggan, interim president of CMU, who were all present at the handover, each thanked NFE and echoed similar sentiments in congratulating the students while expressing that this scholarship is a launching pad for the recipients in achieving their personal and professional goals.

Professor Duggan also highlighted that; “This is an extremely important event for education in Jamaica and for Jamaica. Those of us in the academic world and elsewhere have come to the conclusion that an investment in education and knowledge is the best dividend. And so, indeed, Jamaica says thanks as we look forward to the future benefits that we will all derive from these awards.”

The scholarship recipients include 18 students from the Caribbean Maritime University, 19 from The University of the West Indies and 13 students from the University of Technology,Jamaica, each receiving either US$2,500 or US$5,000 towards their tuition.

Meanwhile Verona Carter, vice-president of New Fortress Energy, said; “On behalf of the entire NFE team, I'd like to congratulate all our scholarship recipients for the amazing job that you're doing academically and otherwise, despite your financial challenges. There is no doubt that education is key to opening the door to jobs, resources and skills that a family needs to not just survive, but thrive. And so, this scholarship programme is about supporting the next generation of engineers, scientists, innovators or leaders through their journey to reach their fullest potential and to support nation-building.”

In 2020 a total of 40 students received tertiary engineering scholarships at a value of $18.5 million, and 20 students received HP laptops to assist with accessing online classes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Since its inception in Jamaica, New Fortress Energy Foundation has provided tertiary scholarships and high school bursaries to over 250 students; tablets and laptops for more than 500 students; plus financial aid and school supplies to 5,700 primary school students.