New Fortress boosts PSOJ's National Tree Planting Programme

LIQUEFIED natural gas (LNG) provider New Fortress Energy (NFE) has supported the National Tree Planting Programme with a donation of over 2,000 locally grown ornamental and fruit trees to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), as well as to households and local farmers in its Port and Refinery Council communities in Hayes, Clarendon.

Since the announcement of the National Tree Planting Programme in 2019, the PSOJ has pledged to leverage its networking platform and marketing efforts to facilitate the planting of 500,000 trees by private sector entities. As such, in addition to the donation of seedlings, the LNG provider has also donated US$3,000 to the PSOJ to assist with its marketing and promotions efforts around the programme.

Endorsing the initiative, Pearnel Charles Jr, minister of housing, urban renewal, environment and climate change, said, “Climate change and the importance of protecting and preserving our environment is not only important, but also urgent. And so, we commend both New Fortress Energy and the PSOJ for their leadership and support of this urgent national cause. We look forward to more partnerships like these as we work together to achieve our goal.”

At the same time, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, vice-president of the PSOJ with oversight for environment and climate shange, said: “We recognise that as a small island state, environmental sustainability will be critical for our long-term growth and as such, we were pleased to respond to the OPM (Office of the Prime Minister) to partner on planting up to 500,000 trees over the next three years. We are very happy to receive this level of support from one of our members, New Fortress Energy, and look forward to other firms' participation. Environmental sustainability is everyone's responsibility, not only that of the Government or private sector. It will take the effort of every Jamaican citizen to care and protect our country from the harmful effects of climate change.”

Some of the trees include ackee, starfruit, guava, rose apple, moringa, willow, lignum vitae, Cupressus, plus variations of poui, and several others.

“On behalf of New Fortress Energy we commend the Government of Jamaica for this very important initiative, and the PSOJ for leading the charge among the private sector. Our chairman and founder started NFE with a vision of zero carbon emissions by 2030 and LNG has provided a pathway for Jamaica to be a leader on this global priority. We're already seeing a positive impact with the reduction of carbon emissions by 30 per cent per year which is equivalent to planting four million trees. We are, therefore, delighted to support the Government and the PSOJ on this national agenda of planting trees to help mitigate the harmful effects of climate change,” said Verona Carter, vice-president, New Fortress Energy. “Planting trees provides various important benefits in helping to create sustainable communities, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, cleans the air we breathe and helps prevent soil erosion, among many other benefits, and so we are very proud to be involved,” added Carter.