New Fortress puts smiles on children's faces with gifts of toys

More than 800 children in Montego Bay are experiencing a brighter Christmas after receiving toys from New Fortress Energy (NFE).

The toy donations, which have become a holiday tradition for the LNG provider, were distributed by the St James Municipal Corporation as part of the mayor's annual Christmas community toy distribution programme.

“We understand that many parents struggle to buy a Christmas gift for their children and especially in a time when several people have either been furloughed or have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic. And so, to ensure that these children do not miss out, we will be going from community to community to distribute these and other toys to thousands of children to put a smile on their faces,” a release from New Fortress Energy quoted Montego Bay Mayor Councillor Leeroy Williams.

As part of its holiday giveback activities in St James NFE supported Montego Bay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting for the third consecutive year as a partner and major sponsor.

“Three years ago we invited New Fortress Energy to partner with us to host our annual Christmas Tree Lighting and they've continued to say yes each year. I want to use this opportunity to truly thank them for their unwavering demonstration of commitment to uplifting lives here in Montego Bay over the past six years,” said Mayor Williams.

To kickstart the toy distribution, close to 20 excited children lined up on stage at the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Harmony Park a few days ago to collect their toys from the mayor. The remaining toys were scheduled to be distributed in several communities across the parish leading up to Christmas Day.

“We are delighted to be able to support the community and partner with the mayor's office in putting smiles on the faces of these amazing children during this holy season,” said New Fortress Energy Vice-President Verona Carter.

“Montego Bay is a very special place for us as this was where we built our first LNG facility in Bogue when we started operations in Jamaica six years ago. Since then, we continue to invest in initiatives that help uplift lives and support the sustainable development of the city,” Carter said and thanked the mayor “for this impactful partnership because giving back to the communities in which we operate is a central part of our ethos at NFE”.

Just a few weeks ago, New Fortress Energy Foundation honoured three nurses from Cornwall Regional Hospital for their contribution throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic as part of the company's community heroes initiative.

Each nurse received $100,000 in Courts vouchers, a personal care gift package and a keepsake plaque.

Earlier this year, the LNG provider hosted its annual back-to-school programme which provided financial and community bursaries, tertiary scholarships, tablets and other essential school paraphernalia to almost 1,000 students.