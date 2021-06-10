New gov't policy to support marine environment

Government is implementing a range of policy, legislative, and institutional measures that will support the management of coastal and marine environments, says minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell.

“Our efforts are directed at working with partner countries to properly manage our global commons, create decent work, promote economic growth, ensure food security and provide affordable and clean energy,” he said in observance of World Oceans Day on June 8.

The state minister said that the ocean and coastal zones remain an integral part of the Government's quest to improve livelihoods and create jobs.

“Their importance is also underscored by the link with the energy, shipping, fisheries, aquaculture, mining, and tourism sectors, among others,” he noted.

Senator Campbell noted that Jamaica remains a dedicated host country for the International Seabed Authority and has joined the ranks of sponsoring states to support their participation in deep seabed mining.

“Our advocacy for strong mechanisms for environmental protection is steadfast, as is our participation in the High-level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy and the negotiations for a new treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas,” he said.

Senator Campbell also noted that the ministry aims to create critical partnerships in the pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life below water. Goal 14 aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.

Senator Campbell said Jamaica joins the international community in the celebration of World Oceans Day 2021.

He added that the ministry will continue to advocate for the sustainable use of the ocean and its resources.