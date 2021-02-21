New gov’t takes the reins in TCI

New gov’t takes the reins in TCISunday, February 21, 2021
A new administration will be sworn in after the general elections in Turks and Caicos on Friday (February 19).
The Progressive National Party (PNP) defeated the ruling People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) in a landslide 14-1 victory.
Supervisor of Elections Dudley Lewis confirmed the results on Saturday.
Charles Washington Misick, 70, will become premier on Monday and subsequently submit the names of his Cabinet to Governor Nigel Dakin.
Misick told supporters he plans to have a “fully-functioning” PNP Government by Wednesday.
The PDM blow was so devastating even the former premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson lost her seat. The only successful candidate from the party was former health minister Edwin Astwood who won the Grand Turk South seat.
Misick is a former chief minister and brother of former premier Michael Misick.
