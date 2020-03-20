New guidelines announced for police lock-ups amid coronavirus pandemic

New guidelines announced for police lock-ups amid coronavirus pandemicFriday, March 20, 2020
|
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) earlier this week announced new guidelines at police lock-ups to prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in these areas.
The new guidelines are as follows:
- Visits will be based on a schedule which will be communicated to potential visitors in advance by Divisional Commanders.
- Visitors will not be allowed face to face interactions.
- Only essential items will be accepted (for example meals, medication, toiletries and clothing).
- All items accepted will be sanitised.
- Clothing, as well as other approved items will be isolated for a period of time before they are given to persons in custody.
The police are urging persons to comply with the instructions of the police officers at the lock-ups to ensure a sterile environment and minimise the transmission of the coronavirus.
