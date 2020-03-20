New guidelines announced for police lock-ups amid coronavirus pandemic

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) earlier this week announced new guidelines at police lock-ups to prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in these areas.

The new guidelines are as follows:

Visits will be based on a schedule which will be communicated to potential visitors in advance by Divisional Commanders.

Visitors will not be allowed face to face interactions.

Only essential items will be accepted (for example meals, medication, toiletries and clothing).

All items accepted will be sanitised.

Clothing, as well as other approved items will be isolated for a period of time before they are given to persons in custody.

The police are urging persons to comply with the instructions of the police officers at the lock-ups to ensure a sterile environment and minimise the transmission of the coronavirus.