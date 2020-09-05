New health facility launched in St Kitts

New health facility launched in St KittsSaturday, September 05, 2020
|
A multi-million dollar health facility has been launched in St Kitts, promising to provide cutting-edge technologies, therapies and patient-centred medical services for patients in the Caribbean.
“Waters Anchor Center for Health & Wellness…represents a direct foreign investment of over EC$13.5 million and is an expression of the vision of healthcare real estate investment company, Caribbean Healthcare Partners Limited,” a statement said on Friday.
It said that the facility is backed by global physician leaders in neurosurgery and minimally invasive spine procedures, including Semmes Murphey in Tennessee, Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine in Indiana, and Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates.
“Waters Anchor represents a paradigm shift in the delivery of advanced healthcare. By bringing together clinical expertise that set the global standard for their individual specialities, the company seeks to be at the intersection of healthcare innovation and safe and effective therapies, all while under the guidance of top physicians. Through the use of a secure telemedicine platform, patients have direct access to these highly-rated experts at Waters Anchor in Frigate Bay or anywhere else in the world,” the statement added.
Waters Anchor said that once travel resumes in the region it has plans to expand services and coordinate patient care with visiting physicians that will be licensed in St Kitts-Nevis and who are experts in the fields of cartilage restoration, degenerative disc disease, anti-ageing, non-communicable chronic conditions and other areas beneficial to the people of the Caribbean.
