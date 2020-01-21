New Jersey School starts teaching children LGBT history

New Jersey School starts teaching children LGBT historyTuesday, January 21, 2020
|
Jamaicans
who are now living in the State of New Jersey might have to either pull their
children from public schools or accept the fact that they will be taught about
the Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) history.
A new law requiring public schools to focus on the LGBT history is expected to take effect in the fall, but according to reports out of that state some have gone ahead and are already participating in the pilot project.
Schools in Hackensack, Newark and Asbury Park reportedly began teaching LGBT history this month as part of a pilot program for new LGBT-focused curriculum, this according to NorthJersey.com.
Democratic Governor Phil Murphy signed the law last year in order for students to be taught about the “political, economic, and social contributions” of “lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people” and persons with disabilities.
It applies to middle school and high school students and must be taught in all public schools beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
