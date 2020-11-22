New JetBlue flights for Sangster Int’l

Sangster International Airport welcomed JetBlue’s direct flights from Raleigh and Newark yesterday.

JetBlue Airlines flights 107 and 549, using Airbus A320 arrived from Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 1:42 and 2:14 pm, respectively.

Raleigh will operate Saturdays only in November, and twice weekly in December — 19th, 23rd, 26th and 30th (Wednesdays & Saturdays). Newark flights will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays only in November and December 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th (Saturdays & Sundays).

MBJ Airports Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Shane Munroe is also pleased with the addition of this new service, stating, “This is a noteworthy realisation at a time like this and demonstrates the strong appeal of Jamaica as a tourist destination. We welcome the addition of these new routes and look forward to the continued growth of JetBlue operations at MBJ.”

Both flights were met with a water salute from MBJ Emergency Response Service firefighting units, while Jamaican drummers welcomed the arriving passengers.