New JetBlue flights for Sangster Int’l

New JetBlue flights for Sangster Int’lSunday, November 22, 2020
|
Sangster International Airport welcomed JetBlue’s direct flights from Raleigh and Newark yesterday.
JetBlue Airlines flights 107 and 549, using Airbus A320 arrived from Newark Liberty Airport (EWR) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 1:42 and 2:14 pm, respectively.
Raleigh will operate Saturdays only in November, and twice weekly in December — 19th, 23rd, 26th and 30th (Wednesdays & Saturdays). Newark flights will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays only in November and December 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th (Saturdays & Sundays).
MBJ Airports Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Shane Munroe is also pleased with the addition of this new service, stating, “This is a noteworthy realisation at a time like this and demonstrates the strong appeal of Jamaica as a tourist destination. We welcome the addition of these new routes and look forward to the continued growth of JetBlue operations at MBJ.”
Both flights were met with a water salute from MBJ Emergency Response Service firefighting units, while Jamaican drummers welcomed the arriving passengers.
