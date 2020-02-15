Transport Authority starts new licensing period Monday

As of Monday, February 17, The Transport Authority will start accepting new and renewal applications for all categories of public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers. It will also be taking online applications for the first time for four categories of public transportation licences.

The agency says the February 17 start of the Licensing Period is to facilitate the timely submission and processing of road licence and commercial carriers applications which expire on March 31, 2020. “To complement this process, the Authority has been facilitating motor vehicle examinations for public transportation since January 13, 2020. Under this early motor vehicle examination facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees are collected at the time of submission of the application,” the regulator said today.

The Authority is also accepting online application at for the following categories of Public Passenger Vehicle licences: New and renewal contract carriage, stage carriage, express carriage and route taxi licences; renewal gackney carriages.

New and renewal commercial carriers can continue to submit applications online

The Transport Authority has also reminded that persons doing transactions at its head office, can no longer do so with cash as of Monday.

Customers are advised to use payment facilities including paymaster, bill express, or pay at National Commercial Bank (NCB) using bank vouchers. They may also apply online or use debit and credit cards at the office.