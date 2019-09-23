New medical lab opened in Manchester

Residents of

Christiana, Manchester, and its environs now have the benefit of a new medical

laboratory, which has been built in the town at a cost of over $20 million.

The facility’s establishment resulted from a collaboration involving the United States-based Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD), which have been supporting HIV treatment services administered at the Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre since 2017.

The lab was formally opened on Friday, September 20, by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who said the occasion was one to be celebrated.

“It symbolises the strength of the partnership that we enjoy and have enjoyed over an extended period of time between the people of Jamaica and the United States of America. That partnership is manifested, not just in public health, but in trade, tourism and education… It’s an amazing partnership,” he said.

Tufton said the lab’s opening will serve to further strengthen the countries’ shared partnership and mutual interest in advancing public healthcare delivery.