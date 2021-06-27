PHOTO: NEW PHYSIO ROOM

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Executive director of Mustard Seeds Communities in St Andrew Darcy Tulloch Williams (left) and Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, director of Mustard Seeds Communities help cut the ribbon for a newly renovated physiotherapy room at Mustard Seeds with Conduent BPO executives, Country Director for Jamaica Lynda Langford (second right) and Kelsie Carty, Conduent Jamaica senior manager, recently. Conduent Jamaica funded the project. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT