PHOTO: NEW PHYSIO ROOM

PHOTO: NEW PHYSIO ROOMSunday, June 27, 2021
|
Executive director of Mustard Seeds Communities in St Andrew Darcy Tulloch Williams (left) and Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, director of Mustard Seeds Communities help cut the ribbon for a newly renovated physiotherapy room at Mustard Seeds with Conduent BPO executives, Country Director for Jamaica Lynda Langford (second right) and Kelsie Carty, Conduent Jamaica senior manager, recently. Conduent Jamaica funded the project. (Photo: Karl McLarty)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy