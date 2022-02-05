New reward programme to capture illegal guns, gunmen

A new monetary reward programme to get illegal guns off the streets was announced Friday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who said it should also help Jamaicans to get rid of criminals from their communities.

“The target is to establish $250 million in a fund that will significantly increase the reward for information leading to the recovery of illegal firearms, and even more reward for information provided that leads to the arrest of persons involved with or in possession of illegal firearms,” the prime minister told guests at the official opening of Andrews Mews Health and Recreational Centre on Olympic Way in his St Andrew West Central constituency.

“We've started to make arrangements for that provisioning of the fund and we will be asking for private sector support,” he said, adding that the establishment of the fund “will dramatically change the incentive structure, because people know where the guns are. All you have to do is pick up yuh phone and call Crime Stop and you could get anywhere from $250,000 and $500,000, depending on the gun”.

He also said that the Government is intent on passing legislation that will dispense stiffer penalties for the possession of illegal guns.

“In a few days we will take a new firearms Bill to Parliament which will create several new offences, in addition to possession, which, when taken together, will make it very risky to have anything to do with an illegal gun or a gunman,” Holness said, pointing out that legislation forms part of the Administration's three-point strategy to capture illegal firearms and gunmen.

“I wish to inform Jamaica that the Government has already launched Operation Get Every Illegal Gun. There are several key elements to the plan; some of them are top secret. We won't say too much about them, except to say that our capacity to detect and recover firearms has considerably improved and you are seeing the results of it already,” Holness said.

“As you would have been seeing, we are not going randomly but we are going surgically to find the guns and arrest or dispatch the gunmen,” he added in an apparent reference to a targeted police operation at a gated community in Trelawny on Thursday during which 13 firearms, among them 10 high-powered rifles, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition were seized. An ex-convict who the police said was a major violence producer was also killed in that operation.

On Friday Holness told his audience that the other elements of the plan are “public-facing”. “Therefore, the public should be given enough advance notice and warning as these elements come into effect. No one should claim ignorance and unfairness. Very soon the penalty for possessing an illegal weapon will be significantly increased,” he said.

“Today I am appealing to persons with illegal guns to give them up... using any one of the information channels that are available. We have Crime Stop, and you just need to dial 311... you have the JDF tip line 837-8888, or just dial 119. Use those medium. Tell us what you know about the guns. Give up the guns. Call your police officer that you trust and tell them where the guns are, and better yet, tell us who are the gunmen. I make this sincere and serious appeal to every single Jamaican,” Holness said.

“We have structured the police force in such a way that we don't want to hurt, harm, or kill innocent people — but if you are a criminal, don't test us,” he said.

The other element of the plan, he added, is that the security forces are increasing their operations and targeting of guns and gunmen.

“You will see them turning up in communities all over. When the police come, don't interfere with them. I have seen too many videos of citizens interfering with the police carrying out their lawful duties. If you interfere with the police in this operation you, too, will be arrested,” he said.

“You will note that the police have been very professional in the conduct of the operations to recover the guns so far. If you are innocent, yuh don't have anything to do with it, stay inside yuh yard. Don't come out and defend what yuh don't know, because after the police leave, dem same one that yuh defend turn round and kill yuh,” he said.

“So those three public-facing [elements] — the legislation, the new incentivised reward programme, and our increased operational tactics — all those elements taken together will change the risk/benefit structure around illegal guns,” Holness said.

“Presently, the risk of owning an illegal gun is relatively low compared to the benefits that the gunman perceives that he gets. With the new policies, laws, and capabilities coming into effect, the risk of being involved in any way with an illegal gun or a gunman will far outweigh the benefit claimed from having an illegal gun,” he added.