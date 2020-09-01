New school term begins in Trinidad and Tobago

The new school term began in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday with Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly acknowledging that the new method of learning might be more difficult.

With virtual classes being the order of the day, she is urging students to be committed to home-based learning.

“We believe in you. Your parents and teachers will also be embracing new rules as we support this learning environment. Whether you will be interacting online or you will be receiving care packages of learning material from your teachers, it will call for discipline, time management and commitment,” she said in a message to the students.

“It will not be easy every day, but that’s all of the part of getting used to new experiences,” the Education Minister said, reminding the students that they could ask for help in case they become overwhelmed.

Schools were closed in March after Trinidad and Tobago registered the first cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the government instated a lockdown of the country in a bid to stem the flow of the virus.

The Twin Island Republic now has 1,773 positive cases with 1063 being active cases.