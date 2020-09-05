New Testament Church of God in Jamaica elects new leader

The New

Testament Church of God in Jamaica ushered in a new era on Tuesday when Dr Roy

Lincoln Notice began his four-year term in office as Head of The New Testament

Church of God.

He brings to the position 27 years of experience in pastoral service and church administration.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, the United Theological College of the West Indies and Columbia Seminary of Atlanta, where he earned his Doctorate in Ministry, Notice was elected by the denomination’s 285 ministers serving in 364 churches, in an election that was conducted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

Joining Notice at the national office is his wife, Vinette, who will serve as National President of the Women’s Ministries. Also a graduate of the University of the West Indies, she is a chartered accountant and holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in Arizona. She currently serves as Assistant Vice President, Credit Risk Management at First Global Bank in Jamaica.

The other leaders who will serve alongside Notice are Orville Plummer, who will serve as National Secretary Treasury; Kevin Page as National Director of Youth and Discipleship; and Alexander Simms as Director of Ministerial Care and Development.

“This new leadership team will seek to place great emphasis on reaching and disciplining families and impacting communities through courageous gospel preaching and compassionate service. We will continue to focus on people development, giving keen attention to preparing the next generation to perpetuate Christian values,” Notice said.