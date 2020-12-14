‘New variant’ of coronavirus identified in England

‘New variant’ of coronavirus identified in EnglandMonday, December 14, 2020
|
A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified in some parts of England. According to the
England’s Sealth Secretary Matt Hancock said the World Health Organization had been notified and UK scientists were doing detailed studies.
“We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the South of England although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas.
“We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant but no matter its cause we have to take swift and decisive action which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out,” he said.
He added that there was “nothing to suggest” it caused worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work.
