New wheels

Saturday, July 03, 2021

Errol McKenzie (left), vice-chairman of Jamaica Legion, Royal Commonwealth Ex-Servicemen League, demonstrates how the new wheelchair-enabled vehicle — purchased from donated funds — works to Asif Ahmad (second left), British High Commissioner to Jamaica, and Thalia Lyn, chairman of NCB Foundation, while Brigadier Roderick Williams of the Jamaica Defence Force looks on yesterday at the handover and commissioning ceremony for the vehicle at Curphey Place in St Andrew. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT