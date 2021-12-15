New world of learning
Sandals Foundation, Rainforest donate 50 tablets to St Mary's Primary SchoolWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
Responding to the call to equip thousands of students across the island to take advantage of the new multimodal approach to learning, Sandals Foundation and Rainforest Seafoods yesterday provided digital tablets to students at St Mary's Primary School in Above Rocks, St Catherine.
“We are excited to partner with Rainforest to expand the learning opportunities for students. With the growing incorporation of digital learning into schools' curriculum, this donation will not only ensure that some deserving students can continue their formal learning programme, it will also provide them with the opportunity to engage in a new world of learning,” Sandals Foundation Executive Director Heidi Clarke said at the presentation ceremony.
Fifty digital tablets were delivered to students aged 6-12 years old at the Catholic-run school. Principal Georgette Green said the devices were distributed to students based on a needs assessment.
“Teachers noticed that students were consistently absent from classes, and when they were contacted they discovered that they did not have an appropriate or reliable device to participate in classes. When we received the donation, we were able to identify these students who needed the support, and fill that gap,” Green explained.
The devices, she added, have greatly improved the teaching and learning experience for both students and teachers.
“The donation has tremendously impacted our students and teachers. In the community, access to Internet connectivity is limited, but with these digital tablets the students have been able to use the Wi-Fi at the school compound to complete their homework and carry out additional readings on topics that they would have been exposed to in class. Overall, this donation will help them to become more digitally literate,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy