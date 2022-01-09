New year, same road worries for people of Ramble, Windsor Forest

It's a new year, but it's the same old deplorable road conditions for the communities of Ramble and Windsor Forest in St Thomas.

Residents of both have expressed frustration at the condition of the roads and told the Jamaica Observer that they feel as though their parish is undervalued and has been placed on the “back burner” where development is concerned.

A car ride throughout Windsor Forest is one plagued by passengers shouting out “Jesus Christ!” as wheels fall deep into numerous potholes.

Farmer Ansel Mannings, 59, told the Sunday Observer that he has had to retire his car all of 2021. This has drastically “slowed up” his business as he would usually transport his produce in said vehicle.

“Yuh know how long mi wah drive out my car? It deh ina mi yard. Nuh road nuh deh yah fi drive it. A bike mi afi use fi bring out my goods, and mi only can carry a box and a half pon the bike. When me a use the bike, mi affi make all 10 trips. And if a man a help me make a trip, mi cyaa give the man less than $500 a bag. A so it go because the road bad,” Mannings lamented.

When it rains the potholes become puddles in Richmond Vale, a section of Windsor Forest, leaving roads with a muddy look, and Mannings said he has seen no form of effort to get the roads in the community repaired.

“Nobody at all nuh come round here fi fix road. Nuh man! Mi not even know who fi talk to. Mi nuh see nobody fi talk to. We nuh want nobody fi give wi no money up here. A one thing we want dem fi give we. A road we want. Politician cyaa give we money… a hand to mouth money that. Me can support myself. We want road,” he said.

Omair Skervin is a biker who uses his motorcycle to assist his neighbours in getting to different points, as majority of taxis avoid the area because of the state of the roads.

“More while, mi just help out the village. Most people throughout the place have to depend on a man with a bike. Taxi come here but a problem. Car parts a mash up suh the fare dear. Nuh road nuh deh yah,” Skervin told the Sunday Observer.

Madge Pendergrast, another resident, said the taxi issue was unbearable.

“It's very bad. You don't find a next corner bad like desso. You will have a one taxi that drive come up here. Otherwise, you have to walk go down to the bridge. And to walk to the bridge take me more than a hour.”

Another man said the last time the roads were touched was in the days of the late Member of Parliament (MP) Errol Anderson.

“The likkle piece of asphalt weh we drive pon, a Errol Anderson do it. And, from Errol Anderson dead, it come like a dead we dead too. It come like Windsor Forest dead too. A the best MP weh we did have. We never ever ina a better position since then,” he said.

“The road is so bad that when me take a vehicle down a Islington, the taxi man make sure tell me seh him nah go a Windsor Forest and that a regular thing. If you don't come out and walk, him drop yuh back weh you a come from and charge yuh a extra $200. Nothing beneficial nuh deh here fi we. Wi thing gone dung the gully.”

The complaints are the same in Ramble, a neighbouring community. A section of the main road has been in need of repair after it collapsed following heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Laura in August 2020. But residents said they aren't new to this issue. The same thing happened in 2015.

Sharlene Wilson, 27, told the Sunday Observer that, as an entrepreneur, she is being inconvenienced by the breakaway.

Usually on a Saturday, a market truck would drive along the Ramble main road to Kingston. However, that has not been able to happen since the breakaway.

“During the week, if me a go town, mi affi charter a vehicle. The taxis nuh really waa come up here suh because of the road and dem fraid round there. Dem fraid dem vehicle turn over. It cost us more. Some will charge $7,000 fi bring yuh to town and back, and some charge $6,000. Before, with the market truck, you would pay to carry your goods alone and your fare,” said Wilson, an entrepreneur.

“To carry the goods alone, you woulda pay like $1,500. And, if you go to market and come back with the truck, you pay all a $2,000 or a $2,500. A we as residents have to put stick and so forth in the canal fi the vehicle dem can pass through. Many vehicles stuck round there and a we ina the community affi pull them out.”

Wilson added: “From 2020 when the heavy rain and the road bruck weh, we nuh see nuh effort like nobody a do nothing. Dem mussi a wait until somebody drop over there or something, then dem look and take it seriously. People come and look and seh dem a go do project, but from then until now, nothing.”

Another resident, Damon Small, said if the parish is lashed by more heavy rain in the near future, there will be no road remaining.

“Wi know this supposed to reach the NWA [National Works Agency] long time, but wi nuh see nobody a move to it. Mi not even like fi walk pass the road… worse fi drive pass it. If a next heavy rain fall, a gone it gone. It a go gone completely. It affect the community bad. A this a di main road fi go back to Cedar Valley and Morant Bay. It stay bad inna real life. A nuff time mi see vehicle stuck and cyaa move round there fi hours and a me affi help them same way. The road narrow and if yuh drop offa it a right down a the riverside yuh gone.”

Several communities are currently benefiting from road work under the the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) as the main capital road project for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Last year work commenced on five additional contract packages valued at approximately $6.6 billion.

These are Yallahs Bridge to Louden Hill; Louden Hill to Pomfret; Pomfret to Morant River Bridge; Boston Area to Drapers; and Drapers to Port Antonio.