New Year’s message: PM urges Jamaicans to be more health-conscious

New Year’s message: PM urges Jamaicans to be more health-consciousWednesday, January 01, 2020
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging Jamaicans to play a more active role in securing their health and safety in 2020.
“We can give you the information but you have to act and take responsibility. In 2020, I encourage all Jamaicans to take personal responsibility for your health and security and fulfil your role as good citizens,” Holness said in his New Year’s message.
He highlighted as a task to be accomplished the eradication of the vector which spreads dengue, which has taken a number of lives during the course of 2019 and put a strain on the health sector.
He urged persons to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding sites. “Allow the public health workers to fog your community, don’t stone them, likewise tell us where the guns are, tell us what you know about the criminals,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said, “many great things happened in 2019, which gives me great hope for 2020”.
The following are some of the positives listed by the prime minister:
- The low unemployment rate,
- the record fall in the Debt to GDP ratio
- record low inflation
- the introduction of a special procurement incentive for medium and small businesses
- the completion of the IMF Programme
- beefing up of the resources of the military and the police
- investments in the health care system
- record tourism arrivals
- road and infrastructure development.
