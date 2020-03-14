New York records first COVID-19 death; Trump tested for virus

New York records first COVID-19 death; Trump tested for virusSaturday, March 14, 2020
|
An 82-year-old woman in Brooklyn, New York, has died
from the coronavirus, according to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.
The woman had been hospitalised since March 3. She died on Friday night at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. The elderly woman had also been suffering from emphysema, which is a lung condition that causes shortness of breath
“If you are 82 years old and you have emphysema and you get the flu, you are in a grave position,” the governor said.
Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, says he has been tested for coronavirus. He made the announced at a press conference on Saturday morning.
However, he said that he is yet to know his results, as it usually takes one to two days for it to become available. The test was conducted on Friday night.
Trump also told reporters that his temperature was taken and that it was normal.
The US has so far recorded more than 2,400 coronavirus cases and 50 people have died as a result of the disease.
