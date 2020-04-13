New York’s coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

New York’s coronavirus death toll tops 10,000Monday, April 13, 2020
|
New York’s death toll from coronavirus topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday (April 13).
The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. Still, the governor noted people are still dying at a “horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow”,
“This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer,” Cuomo said during a state Capitol news briefing.
Cuomo said almost 2,000 people were newly hospitalized with the virus Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalized has flattened to just under 19,000.
The governor said the state’s tenuous progress will likely continue as long as people continue to follow stay-at-home restrictions. “The worst can be over, and it is over unless we do something reckless,” Cuomo said. “And you can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behaviour.”
