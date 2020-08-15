New York’s COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to drop

New York’s COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to dropSaturday, August 15, 2020
Hospitalisations for COVID-19 in New York dropped for a third straight day, said officials today, August 15.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were 523 reported hospitalisations Friday, a decrease of 31 from the previous day and the lowest total since March 17. There were 573 patients hospitalised statewide a week earlier.
New York, an early pandemic hotspot, has largely managed to keep the virus in check recently. There were 734 newly reported cases, reflecting 0.83% of 88,668 tests.
There were five additional deaths reported in New York. The stateâ€™s pandemic death toll is above 25,200.
