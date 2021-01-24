New Zealand has first COVID-19 community case in over 2 months

New Zealand has first COVID-19 community case in over 2 monthsSunday, January 24, 2021
|
New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus community case in over two months.
The patient, a 56-year-old woman, recently returned from Europe, said Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Sunday.
The woman spent 14 days in quarantine and tested negative for the virus twice before being returning home on January 13. She later developed symptoms and tested positive.
Despite being the first case in several weeks outside of a quarantine facility, authorities say there is no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community.
Bloomfield said investigations are being carried out to see if the patient could have the disease from another returning traveller at the quarantine facility.
Contact tracing and testing efforts have been increased with the hope of being able to provide more information in the coming days.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy