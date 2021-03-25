New Zealand passes bill to allow for paid leave after miscarriage

New Zealand passes bill to allow for paid leave after miscarriageThursday, March 25, 2021
|
New Zealand’s Parliament unanimously passed a bill to allow for three bereavement days at full pay for women and their partners that suffer a miscarriage. This leave includes parents planning to have a child through adoption or surrogacy.
The bill was proposed by politician Ginny Andersen.
“The bill will give women and their partners time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave. Because their grief is not a sickness. It is a loss. And loss takes time,” Andersen told local network TVNZ in a statement.
She also thanked New Zealand’s Parliament for “leading the way for progressive and compassionate legislation.”
According to Anderson one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage.
“I hope this bill will go some way in recognizing the need for time and space to deal with the imaginable grief that comes with losing a pregnancy,” she said.
