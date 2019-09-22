Newcomers Molynes hunt another big RSPL scalp

Newcomers

Molynes United will be looking to continue their impressive start to the Red Stripe

Premier League on Sunday when they tackle former champions Arnett Gardens at

Drewsland at 3:30 p.m.

It has been a dream start for Molynes United, as they have won all three matches to be second in the points standing, with goal difference separating them from leaders Waterhouse.

Both Waterhouse and Molynes are on maximum nine points from their three matches with Waterhouse having a goal difference of 10 to Molynes’ five.

Molynes have chalked up victories over defending champions Portmore United, UWI and fellow newcomers Vere United.

Against Arnett, they will face another stalwart in the league that have had a lukewarm start to their season, having fired longstanding coach Jerome Waite and replaced him with Alex Thomas, two weeks before the start of the competition.

Arnett lost their opening match to Humble Lion and rebounded with a victory over Tivoli Gardens before drawing with UWI last Monday.

SUNDAY’S MATCHES

Dunbeholden vs Vere United at Royal Lakes at 3:30 p.m.

Humble Lion vs Waterhouse at Effortville Community Centre at 3:30 p.m.

Molynes United vs Arnett Gardens at Drewsland at 3:30 p.m.

Tivoli Gardens vs Cavalier at Edward Seaga Sports Complex at 3:30 p.m.

Harbour View vs Portmore at Harbour View Mini Stadium at 7:00 p.m.