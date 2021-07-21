NHF encourages health-care students to apply for EduCare grant

NHF encourages health-care students to apply for EduCare grantWednesday, July 21, 2021
The National Health Fund (NHF) is encouraging health-care students to apply for financial support under their EduCare Grant programme before the end of July.
Since 2020, on an annual basis, the agency budgets $15 million for the provision of assistance to students who are enrolled in degree programmes related to the delivery of health care.
“The primary requirement is you have to be pursuing a career in the health sector and complete at least your second year of study. We look at your need as well as your commitment and performance to your health career, and we make a decision as to who the successful persons are,” chief executive officer of the NHF Everton Anderson told JIS News.
An applicant must provide a recent passport-sized photograph, proof of Jamaican citizenship, proof of enrolment in an accredited programme at an accredited university, and be experiencing challenges with payment of tuition fees.
The applicant must maintain a grade point average (GPA) of a minimum 3.0 and be able to provide at least two reference letters from notable individuals, such as teachers, pastors, and other community people.
Where possible, evidence of community service will be accepted to validate the credibility of the applicant.
Once the grant is approved, a bonding agreement must be signed with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Other details of the programme are on the NHF website.
“The programme has been going well, and several students have received support, which has really helped them to pursue their careers in various health disciplines,” Anderson said.
— JIS
