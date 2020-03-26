NHF receives critical drugs for coronavirus

NHF receives critical drugs for coronavirusThursday, March 26, 2020
|
The National Health Fund has received critical medical supplies from Food For The Poor (FFP) to aid with its response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 across the island.
The donation—which was handed over at the NHF Pharmaceutical Division on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston— includes drugs to treat chronic illnesses and infections.
Receiving the donations, Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, said the items will go a far way in the response to the coronavirus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy