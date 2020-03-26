NHF receives critical drugs for coronavirus

The National Health Fund has received critical medical supplies from Food For The Poor (FFP) to aid with its response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 across the island.

The donation—which was handed over at the NHF Pharmaceutical Division on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston— includes drugs to treat chronic illnesses and infections.

Receiving the donations, Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson, said the items will go a far way in the response to the coronavirus.