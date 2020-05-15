NHT office in New Kingston closed after COVID-19 scare

Employees at the National Housing Trust (NHT) in New Kingston had to be evacuated from the building this morning, after it was reported that an employee may be infected with COVID-19.

The employee is reportedly displaying flu-like symptoms.

Reports are that the Kingston branch and the Corporate Office are closed out of an abundance of caution.

Jamaica currently has 509 cases of the virus, which has caused nine deaths locally. A total of 118 patients in the island have recovered.

Yesterday was the first time in 50 days that the country reported no new infections.