NHT to build police station in Port Maria, St Mary

Ground was broken on Friday (February 7) to construct the new Port Maria Police Station in St Mary.

The multi-million four-storey facility will be built by the National Housing Trust (NHT) on land along Main Street in the town and is slated for completion in 2023.

It will replace the previous station which was damaged by fire several years, resulting in police officers assigned to that post having to be housed at several locations.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who was among the officials participating in the groundbreaking ceremony, said the Government is focused on improving the work environment at police stations islandwide.

“The Government’s commitment to improving the working conditions of the police force is a long-standing one. It is a policy decision and a commitment that this Administration took on very early. We are committing the kind of funding that will provide the basic resources they need to work,” he said

Senior General Manager for Construction and Development at the NHT, Donald Moore, said the new 28,000 square feet facility will house the operations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) St Mary Divisional Headquarters as well as living quarters and a cell block.