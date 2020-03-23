NIC to temporarily close, new plan of action for operations

NIC to temporarily close, new plan of action for operationsMonday, March 23, 2020
|
The National Insurance Corporation (NIC) will be closed on Monday March 23, 2020, the corporation said in a release.
According to the NIC, the closure comes amid the threat to life and health posed by the COVID-19 virus.
The company noted that as a result, the corporation would operate in a new manner to ensure the protection of employees, contributors and other persons with whom they interact.
“The NIC is working assiduously to meet the expectations of our contributors especially in respect of the filing and claiming of benefits and for other payments,” read the release.
The NIC is expected to re-open later this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy