NIC to temporarily close, new plan of action for operations

The National Insurance Corporation (NIC) will be closed on Monday March 23, 2020, the corporation said in a release.

According to the NIC, the closure comes amid the threat to life and health posed by the COVID-19 virus.

The company noted that as a result, the corporation would operate in a new manner to ensure the protection of employees, contributors and other persons with whom they interact.

“The NIC is working assiduously to meet the expectations of our contributors especially in respect of the filing and claiming of benefits and for other payments,” read the release.

The NIC is expected to re-open later this week.