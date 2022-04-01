Nice work, Observer

Responding to a Jamaica Observer expose on “depressed cops”, the Seventh-day Adventist Church has presented a cheque for $300,000 to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Chaplaincy branch to help meet the psychological, emotional, moral and spiritual needs of cops.

The Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, through its Chaplaincy Ministries, said it gave the money on the “understanding that the psychological impact of the pandemic, mingled with the demands of psychosocial needs in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is depressing”.

“This comes on the backdrop of a Jamaica Observer article published on January 13, 2022 titled 'Cops Depressed', which caught the eyes of the church's Chaplaincy Ministry Director Pastor Dane Fletcher,” the church said in a press statement.

“In it, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James accused the Government for shorting the Chaplaincy Branch of the constabulary much-needed funds to tend to the psychological welfare of police officers, a number of whom, he says, 'are going through serious depression' and teetered on the brink of instability in 2021 but for the interventions of the Chaplaincy unit.”

Pastor Fletcher reached out to the JCF Chaplaincy Branch, inquiring how the church could be of support and the response “indicated that Corporal James' assessment was not only real, but also highlighted need for resources to help the Chaplaincy Branch,” said Fletcher. The needs included training and office equipment and supplies.

Chaplain of the JCF, Dr Gary Buddoo Fletcher, said: “It is an opportune time for us, as we strategically plan for the next five years to assist us in the process of planning for the branch and, by extension, our care for the JCF. We know that forging this relationship will not be just in this instance, but will continue as we work together to help to make the JCF a better place.”