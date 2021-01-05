Nicki Minaj being sued by Queens rapper for more than US$200 million for allegedly ripping off song

Nicki Minaj is facing a US$200 million lawsuit from Queens rapper, Brinx Billions over her song, Rich Sex.

According to TMZ, Brinx Billions is claiming that Nicki “ripped off” a song he wrote in 2016, for Rich Sex. He says Nicki’s song has similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats, and musical rhythm to his song.

As such he said he should be credited as the sole author, creator, composer, writer, and producer of the song.

According to documents obtained by the publication, Brinx Billion reportedly wrote the specific lyrics “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome.”

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers reported Brinx Billions is already credited as a writer of Rich Sex.

Brinx is also suing Universal Music Group, Young Money and Cash Money for $200million in damages.