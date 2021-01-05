Nicki Minaj being sued by Queens rapper for more than US$200 million for allegedly ripping off song

Nicki Minaj being sued by Queens rapper for more than US$200 million for allegedly ripping off songTuesday, January 05, 2021
|
Nicki Minaj is facing a US$200 million lawsuit from Queens rapper, Brinx Billions over her song, Rich Sex.
According to TMZ, Brinx Billions is claiming that Nicki “ripped off” a song he wrote in 2016, for Rich Sex. He says Nicki’s song has similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats, and musical rhythm to his song.
As such he said he should be credited as the sole author, creator, composer, writer, and producer of the song.
According to documents obtained by the publication, Brinx Billion reportedly wrote the specific lyrics “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome.”
The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers reported Brinx Billions is already credited as a writer of Rich Sex.
Brinx is also suing Universal Music Group, Young Money and Cash Money for $200million in damages.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy