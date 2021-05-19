Nine charged for stealing ganja from police station in Grenada

Police in Grenada arrested and charged nine persons over the weekend after ganja worth $750,000 EC was stolen from a storage facility at the police station.

Reports are that the culprits gained access to the ganja, which was being held as evidence, through an unsecured back door which is said to have structural deficiencies.

The nine individuals, which included two juveniles, appeared before the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday (May 17) were granted bail.

The juveniles bail amounted to thirty thousand dollar each with two (2) sureties.

They were also placed on a curfew from 4:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. daily.