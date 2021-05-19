Nine charged for stealing ganja from police station in Grenada

Nine charged for stealing ganja from police station in GrenadaWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
Police in Grenada arrested and charged nine persons over the weekend after ganja worth $750,000 EC was stolen from a storage facility at the police station.
Reports are that the culprits gained access to the ganja, which was being held as evidence, through an unsecured back door which is said to have structural deficiencies.
The nine individuals, which included two juveniles, appeared before the St. David’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday (May 17) were granted bail.
The juveniles bail amounted to thirty thousand dollar each with two (2) sureties.
They were also placed on a curfew from 4:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. daily.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy