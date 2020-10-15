Nine COVID-19 deaths recorded, Jamaica surpasses 8,000 cases

All of nine coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Jamaica on Wednesday as the country passed the 8,000-mark with 78 new COVID-19 cases.

These nine deaths bring Jamaicaâ€™s total to 160. Three fatalities are also under investigation.

The nine deceased are a 66-year-old male and a 44-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; an 87-year-old female from St Thomas; a 63-year-old female of a St Catherine address; a 70-year-old male and an 82-year-old female from St Elizabeth; a 92-year-old male from Manchester; and a 75-year-old male and a 64-year-old female from St Ann.

With 78 new cases, Jamaica has now recorded 8,067 cases since the virus was first detected in the country in March. Of the 78 cases, Kingston and St Andrew alone recorded 56, bringing the total cases in the parish to 2,939. St Ann and St James followed with five and four, respectively.

Meanwhile, there are now 4,320 active cases with 194 people in hospital. It is understood that 47 patients are moderately ill while 18 are in critical condition.

There were also 50 recoveries, bringing the total to 3,481.