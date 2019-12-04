Nine more student-athletes now benefiting from Pocket Rocket Foundation

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce Pocket Rocket Foundation has granted financial assistance to nine additional student-athletes from high schools across Jamaica.

A sum of $50,000 was allocated for the students from (grade 8) through to fifth form (grade 11). Sixty-thousand dollars was allocated for students in sixth form.

This brings to 18 the number of students, who currently benefit from assistance from the foundation. They will get full coverage for tuition, books, uniform lunch money and travel expenses. The Pocket Rocket Foundation assisted 31 boys and 13 girls from 40 high schoolsÂ since its inception in 2013.

Pryce recently launched her first book titled I Am A Promise with proceeds from sales going to The Pocket Rocket Foundation.